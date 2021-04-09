Benintendi is hitting just .200 (5-for-25) over the first six games of the season.

All five of his hits so far have been singles. He's also drawn two walks and struck out eight times. Benintendi has scored three runs, but he's not getting on base very well (.257) despite consistently hitting second in the order behind Whit Merrifield. The left-handed hitting Benintendi would likely still hold a platoon advantage if his role reduces, but he's struggled to produce a fantasy-relevant stat line through the first week of the season.