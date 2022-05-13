Benintendi won his arbitration case Friday and will make $8.5 million this season, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Benintendi had to wait to find out how much money he'll be making this season after arbitration was delayed by the lockout, but he'll be happy with the results. That contract limbo hasn't affected his performance on the field, as his .314/.368/.381 slash line is good for a career-best 124 wRC+.