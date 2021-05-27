Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rays.
Benintendi led off the ninth inning with his fourth home run of the season to knot the game at one. It was his first longball since he went yard twice on May 1. Despite the lack of power, Benintendi is hitting .282/.344/.387 with six stolen bases, 22 runs scored and 16 RBI across 180 plate appearances for the season.
