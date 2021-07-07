Benintendi went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Cincinnati.
The outfielder sparked Kansas City's comeback win with his eighth-inning blast, which was his first hit since he returned from a fractured rib. Benintendi sat out Monday's game as manager Mike Matheny eases him back into the lineup. The 27-year-old is slashing .278/.333/.432 with nine homers, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 249 plate appearances.
