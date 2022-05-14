Benintendi went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, triple and an additional run and RBI in a 14-10 win over Colorado on Friday.
Benintendi opened the scoring with a two-run bomb to right in the first inning, singled and scored in the third and tripled home a run in the seventh. The extra-base hits were the 27-year-old's first since back on May 1 as he was batting .211 in May prior to Friday's game. Benintendi is now slashing an excellent .324/.374/.432 with two home runs, 11 runs and 15 RBI.
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Scores win in arbitration•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Extends hitting streak to 10 games•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Gets first breather•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Goes deep, reaches five times•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Three hits against Guardians•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Mashes pair of homers•