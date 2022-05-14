Benintendi went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run, triple and an additional run and RBI in a 14-10 win over Colorado on Friday.

Benintendi opened the scoring with a two-run bomb to right in the first inning, singled and scored in the third and tripled home a run in the seventh. The extra-base hits were the 27-year-old's first since back on May 1 as he was batting .211 in May prior to Friday's game. Benintendi is now slashing an excellent .324/.374/.432 with two home runs, 11 runs and 15 RBI.