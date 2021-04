Benintendi went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Benintendi contributed a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning to plate Nicky Lopez. In the 10th, Benintendi reached on an error and stole second as part of a double-steal with whit Merrifield. The 26-year-old Benintendi has no homers, one steal, one RBI and three runs scored through seven games this season. None of his six hits have gone for extra bases.