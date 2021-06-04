Benintendi went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-5 win over Minnesota. He was also hit by a pitch.

Benintendi was plunked with the bases loaded in the third inning to give Kansas City its first lead of the game. The outfielder is now 7-for-13 in stolen base attempts -- the six times caught stealing represent a career high. He's slashing .292/.351/.400 with five home runs, 24 RBI and 25 runs scored across 205 plate appearances in what's been a solid bounce-back campaign.