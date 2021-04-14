Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

Benintendi got aboard with a walk in the first period and scored on Carlos Santana's sacrifice fly. In the third, Whit Merrifield and Benintendi both singled to start the inning, then executed a double-steal. That accounted for Benintendi's second stolen base of the season. He's added a light-hitting .200/.300/.200 with an RBI and five runs scored. All seven of the outfielder's hits this season have been singles.