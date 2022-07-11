Benintendi isn't starting the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Benintendi started in the first game of the doubleheader and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He'll get a breather while Edward Olivares shifts to left field with Ryan O'Hearn starting in right.
More News
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Reaches base four times Wednesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Posts three hits, two RBI Monday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Three hits in win Friday•
-
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Fills stat sheet Monday•