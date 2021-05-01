Benintendi went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs and two RBI as Kansas City beat Minnesota 11-3 Saturday.
Benintendi accounted for the Royals final two runs on the day with solo blasts in the sixth and eighth innings while also singling and scoring in the fourth. The first year Royal is coming around with hits in five straight games and is slashing .262/.340/.757.
