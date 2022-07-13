Benintendi is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series in Toronto this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old is one of 10 players for the Royals who are unvaccinated and will miss the series against the Blue Jays. Benintendi went 2-for-4 with a run during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Tigers, and it'll end up being his final game of the season's first half. He is Kansas City's lone All-Star representative, and the next time he'll take the field is for the midsummer classic Tuesday in Los Angeles.