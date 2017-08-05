Edwards cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday.

Added to the 40-man last November for Rule 5 protection, Edwards failed to justify the move, posting a 7.92 ERA and 1.92 WHIP across three minor-league levels to open the 2017 campaign. He has shown an ability to miss bats at a good clip, but the walks have become a glaring issue as he's advanced up the ladder.