Edwards was designated for assignment by the Royals on Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

The Royals needed to make room on their 40-man roster after trading for the White Sox's Melky Cabrera and decided to cut ties with Edwards. The 25-year-old held an 8.51 ERA over 24.1 innings with Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season.

