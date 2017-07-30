Royals' Andrew Edwards: Designated for assignment
Edwards was designated for assignment by the Royals on Sunday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The Royals needed to make room on their 40-man roster after trading for the White Sox's Melky Cabrera and decided to cut ties with Edwards. The 25-year-old held an 8.51 ERA over 24.1 innings with Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season.
