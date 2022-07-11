The Royals acquired Hoffmann, outfielder Drew Waters and a minor-league player to be named later from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hoffmann will be changing organizations one year after Atlanta selected him in the 12th round of the first-year player draft. The 22-year-old right-hander had just been promoted to Double-A Mississippi prior to the trade, so he'll presumably make his debut at the level with the Royals' affiliate in Northwest Arkansas. Over his 15 starts at High-A Rome this season, Hoffmann turned in a 2.36 ERA, 1.05 WIHP and 90:21 K:BB across 80 innings.