The Royals optioned Hoffmann to Triple-A Omaha and then added him as the 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Hoffmann will stick around with the Royals for the twin bill, but he was optioned for the purpose of opening a spot on the 26-man active roster for righty Thomas Hatch, who was called up from Triple-A. Since receiving his first MLB promotion last Wednesday, Hoffmann has made just one appearance out of the Kansas City bullpen, giving up two earned runs while striking out four batters over two innings.