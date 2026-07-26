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Royals' Andrew Velazquez: Gaining traction in middle infield

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Velazquez will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Since he was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday after Bobby Witt (back) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move, Velazquez has started in four of the Royals' ensuing five games. He'll be filling in Sunday at the keystone for Michael Massey, but Velazquez could end up being the preferred option at shortstop over Tyler Tolbert while Witt is on the mend. Velazquez has gone 1-for-9 with a stolen base through his first three contests with Kansas City.

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