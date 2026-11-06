Gomez is slashing .300/.378/.425 with four stolen bases and a 4:9 BB:K over his first 11 games in the Arizona Fall League.

Gomez -- who doesn't turn 18 until December -- is the second-youngest player to ever play in the AFL, and he's the youngest ever to be named to the AFL Fall Stars Game. Signed out of Venezuela for $2.9 million in January, Gomez dazzled in his pro debut in the Dominican Summer League, hitting .361/.467/.653 with nine home runs, 15 steals and a 28:19 BB:K. He's a long way from the big leagues, but Gomez has quickly established himself as one of the best young outfield prospects in baseball.