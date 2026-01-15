Gomez signed with the Royals on Thursday for $2.9 million, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Gomez, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound outfielder from Venezuela, has trended up late in the scouting process, according to Baseball America. His athletic frame oozes projection, and he's already at least a plus runner and a good defender in center field. Gomez has one of the higher ceilings in the class as a potential five-category fantasy producer.