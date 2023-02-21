site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Dealing with sore shoulder
Zerpa is behind schedule in Royals camp with a mild left shoulder injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Zerpa will continue his throwing program, so this is viewed as only a minor setback for now. The left-hander should be on a starter's schedule this spring but could also wind up in the bullpen.
