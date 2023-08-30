Zerpa is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa made his latest appearance out of the bullpen this past Saturday in Seattle while Zack Greinke moved back into a traditional starting role earlier this week, but the Royals will turn to Zerpa for a spot start Wednesday since Brady Singer (arm) is having his turn in the rotation skipped. Assuming the brief respite is all Singer needs to overcome his bout with arm fatigue, Zerpa will likely head back to the bullpen following Wednesday's start. Between his previous two starts with Kansas City this season, Zerpa has given up five earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out 10 over seven innings.