Zerpa (1-0) allowed one hit across two scoreless innings to earn the win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Tigers. He recorded zero strikeouts and zero walks.

Zerpa hadn't pitched above the Double-A level this season, but he was able to hold his own against major-league hitters in just his second career appearance with the Royals. For his efforts, he was awarded the win after Daniel Lynch (finger) went only four innings and wasn't eligible for the decision. Zerpa has a 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB in 64 innings across 13 starts with Northwest Arkansas this year, and it's expected he'll return to the Double-A club Tuesday after being designated the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader.