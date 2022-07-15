Zerpa (2-0) earned the win Thursday in Toronto, striking out two in five innings while allowing a run on four hits and two walks.

Zerpa pitched two innings Monday as the 27th man for the Royals' doubleheader and was recalled to start Thursday. With the short turnaround, it was a bit of a surprise that the lefty tossed five innings but he managed to pitch long enough to pick up his second victory. He held Toronto scoreless until Matt Chapman led off the fifth with a solo blast. After that. he stayed in the game and finished off the frame by retiring George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero. The 22-year-old will likely be back in the minors for his next appearance. Whether that's a return to Double-A Northwest Arkansas or his season debut for Triple-A Omaha remains to be seen.