Zerpa (1-1) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals. He allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings.

It's not that Zerpa was effective, but he entered the game in the second inning already up 8-0 giving him a clear path to earn his first win. Zerpa worked as a starter in the minors prior to his call up on August 1st. This was his second appearance as a bulk reliever for the big club and fourth overall. Zerpa has now allowed eight runs in 9.1 innings with only three strikeouts. Those stats do not portend to him holding much value moving forward, especially on a Royals' team that has amassed just 38 wins on the season.