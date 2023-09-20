Zerpa (3-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Guardians. He allowed three hits while striking out four over 5.1 scoreless innings.

After Zack Greinke pitched the first 3.2 innings, Zerpa entered in relief and proceeded to blank the Guardians for 5.1 frames to earn his second straight win. The 23-year-old southpaw has excelled out of the bullpen recently, allowing just one run in his last three appearances (10.1 innings), striking out nine while issuing just one walk in that span. Zerpa may be making a case to start the 2024 campaign in Kansas City's rotation. He now sports a 4/83 ERA with a 1.26 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 37.1 innings this season.