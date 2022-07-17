The Royals reversed Zerpa's option to Double-A Northwest Arkansas and transferred him to Triple-A Omaha on Sunday.

Zerpa didn't pitch for the Double-A club after he was sent to the affiliate following his spot start for Kansas City in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays. He rolled to his second career big-league victory in the outing, working five innings while allowing an earned run on four hits and two walks. With Daniel Lynch (finger) moving back to the 15-day injured list Sunday, Zerpa could be a candidate to rejoin the big-league rotation if Jonathan Heasley (shoulder) isn't ready to return from the IL when the Royals next require a fifth starter July 26 versus the Angels.