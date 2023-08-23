Zerpa (1-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out four over three innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Zerpa served as more of an opener, allowing the Royals to ease Zack Greinke back in for his return from an elbow injury. Zerpa ended up giving up all the runs in his start, and his future in the rotation for the rest of this season is likely in doubt. He's pitched to a poor 7.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 16.1 innings over six appearances (two starts).