Zerpa threw 1.2 scoreless innings in Sunday's 1-0 loss against the Tigers. He lowered his ERA to 5.01

Zerpa has improved after a few rough outings in March and early May, as he has a 1.08 ERA and 0.60 WHIP since May 16. However, he's seen a significant drop in his strikeout rate to 13.6% from 20.5% in 2024. He still has plus velocity with an average 96.0 mph fastball, so there's hope for a turnaround. He has just two holds as his slow start has limited his high-leverage usage, but he's still a key lefty in the setup corps.