Zerpa struck out a batter and allowed one run on one hit while working out of the bullpen in Saturday's 15-2 loss to the Mariners.

Zerpa had started in each of his last two appearances, but he was piggybacked in Tuesday's game against Oakland by Zack Greinke, who was eased back in from his return from the injured list with a four-inning relief appearance. Greinke should be ready to take on a more traditional starting role the next time his turn in the rotation comes up during the Royals' upcoming series with the Pirates, so Zerpa appears to have transitioned back into a full-time relief role.