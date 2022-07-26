site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Angel Zerpa: Officially recalled
The Royals recalled Zerpa from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. He will start Tuesday's game versus the Angels.
As expected, Zerpa joins the 26-man roster and will make his second start of the season. The 22-year-old has allowed just one earned run in seven total innings in 2022.
