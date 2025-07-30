Zerpa will open Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa owns a 3.77 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 43 innings and has pitched primarily in middle relief this year, but the Royals will send him to the mound for the first inning of Wednesday's series finale. The 25-year-old southpaw likely won't last more than an inning or two during his second start of the season before handing the game over to Kansas City's bullpen.