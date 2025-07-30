Zerpa will serve as the Royals' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa owns a 3.77 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 43 innings and has pitched primarily in middle relief this season, but the Royals will have him start his second game of the campaign after he previously served as an opener July 12 versus the Mets. The 25-year-old southpaw likely won't cover more than an inning or two before exiting the contest.