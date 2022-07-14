Zerpa was recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas and will start Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Zerpa picked up his first big-league win last week after firing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for Kansas City, and he'll now briefly join the big-league rotation with the team missing a slew of players due to their vaccination statuses. The left-hander has started 13 games at Double-A this year and has a 4.36 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 69:21 K:BB across 64 innings. He most recently threw two innings out of the bullpen for Kansas City while serving as the 27th man for Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, so he likely won't work deep into Thursday's start since he'll be pitching on two days' rest.