The Royals plan to recall Zerpa from Triple-A Omaha to start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa will be rejoining the big club just a week and a half after he stepped in to make a spot start in Toronto while Kansas City was without two rotation options in Brad Keller and Brady Singer during its four-game series with the Blue Jays. This time around, Zerpa will be filling in as the Royals' No. 5 starter while both Daniel Lynch (hand) and Jonathan Heasley (shoulder) are on the injured list. Heasley made a rehab start over the weekend while Lynch is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday, so Zerpa may not stick around in the rotation beyond this week. Over his three career big-league outings (two starts), Zerpa has given up three runs (one earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out six over 12 innings.