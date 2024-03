Manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Zerpa will begin the season in the Royals' bullpen, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

12 of Zerpa's 15 MLB appearances last season came out of the bullpen, and he'll officially reprise his role as a multi-inning reliever in 2024. A strong start to the regular season could help the 24-year-old southpaw move into the rotation, but Zerpa would have to turn things around after giving up seven earned runs across 9.2 innings this spring.