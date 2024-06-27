Zerpa (1-0) struck out one without allowing a baserunner over two-thirds of an inning to earn the win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Zerpa's had a strong season, but his overall numbers are skewed by a five-run meltdown versus the Rangers last Saturday. It was just the third time all year he had allowed multiple runs, and he bounced back with a sharp outing Wednesday to grab his first win. Zerpa is at a 3.41 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB over 29 innings while adding eight holds and a blown save. The southpaw saw increased high-leverage work in May, but the Royals have gone 9-14 in June, creating fewer opportunities for him to pitch in key situations. Zerpa should continue to factor in the late innings, but he's not yet a threat to James McArthur's closer job.