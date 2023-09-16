Zerpa (2-3) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out five over four innings to earn the win Friday over the Astros.

Zerpa has bounced between the rotation and the bullpen, and his appearance Friday was as a long reliever behind Zack Greinke, who went just two innings. Zerpa threw 70 pitches (43 strikes) in an effective appearance. He's allowed just two runs over his last nine innings, an improvement on his 5.63 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 32 innings overall. Zerpa could continue to serve as a piggyback option for Greinke or Alec Marsh over the last two weeks of the season.