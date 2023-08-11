Zerpa is expected to serve in a bulk-relief role behind opener Dylan Coleman in Friday's game against the Cardinals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Zerpa looks like he'll get the first chance to fill the opening in the Kansas City rotation that was created by Zack Greinke's (elbow) recent move to the injured list. Though Zerpa has made only three appearances in the big leagues in 2023 while spending a significant chunk of time on the injured list, he had been serving as a starter at Triple-A Omaha prior to is call-up to the Kansas City bullpen Aug. 1. Over six outings with Omaha, Zerpa compiled a 4.73 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 26.2 innings.