Zerpa is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mariners at Kauffman Stadium.

Though Zerpa is lined up to make his first start of the season, he's essentially making his second straight turn through the rotation as a replacement for Zack Greinke (elbow). In his most recent outing Friday versus the Cardinals, Zerpa was deployed in bulk relief behind opener Dylan Coleman and picked up the win despite giving up five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk over four innings. He won't make for an especially trustworthy streaming option during his upcoming outing versus the Mariners.