Zerpa allowed a run on two hits and struck out five without walking a batter over three innings in his first spring start Wednesday versus the Mariners.

Zerpa's first two appearances of the Cactus League slate had come out of the bullpen, but the Royals are intent on keeping him stretched out as a starter. He's started six of his 19 major-league appearances, though he primarily worked as a long reliever in 2023 when he was with the Royals. Zerpa faces an uphill battle to make the rotation out of camp, but he should be one of the first options available for a call-up from Triple-A Omaha once the season is underway -- if he doesn't end up serving as a swingman in the bullpen.