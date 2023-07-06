Zerpa (shoulder) covered 4.1 innings and struck out seven in his most recent rehab start Monday for Triple-A Omaha. He allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Zerpa has resided on the injured list all season while recovering from a tendon issue in his left shoulder, but he appears to be on the cusp of an activation. He's now reached the fifth inning in both of his last two rehab outings and tossed a season-high 80 pitches Monday. Altogether, Zerpa has compiled a 3.78 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 16.2 innings over his five starts between Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. If the Royals opt to have him forgo another rehab start, Zerpa could be a candidate to return from the 60-day IL to fill the opening in the big-league rotation Sunday versus the Rays.