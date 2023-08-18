Zerpa did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Mariners. He struck out six.

It wasn't an ideal start for Zerpa as the right-hander allowed three hits and two walks over the first two innings while also beaning two batters. He still managed to come away with just one run allowed but was replaced by Max Castillo to open the fifth after reaching a season-high 84 pitches. Zerpa has now allowed five runs over his last two appearances, recording an 8:3 K:BB over that span. His six strikeouts Thursday also marked a season high.