Zerpa (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out one without walking a batter over three innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Phillies.

Zerpa gave up a three-run home run and an RBI double to Trea Turner, which was enough to flip the game around in Philadelphia's favor. This was Zerpa's second major-league appearance of the season -- he tossed two scoreless innings versus the Mets on Wednesday. For now, it appears he'll provide a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. It's unclear if he'll be able to stretch out enough in that role to pick up starts down the stretch.