Zerpa (1-3) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Pirates.

Zerpa has moved between the bullpen and the rotation throughout August, but this was his longest outing of the year. He wasn't particularly effective, throwing just 49 of 84 pitches for strikes while allowing multiple runs for the fourth time in eight appearances. Overall, he has a 6.65 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 23 innings this season. If Brady Singer (arm) is cleared to pitch next week, Zerpa would likely move back to the bullpen unless the Royals opt to switch to a six-man rotation for the final month of the campaign.