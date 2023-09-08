Zerpa struck out three over three scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox. He scattered four hits and didn't walk a batter in the 47-pitch outing.

Zerpa shifted back to the bullpen this week after his previous appearance had come in a starting role Aug. 30 versus the Pirates. The 23-year-old southpaw looks like he'll be the next man up if a starting spot opens back up at any point in September, but for now, the Royals seem content to stick with a five-man rotation.