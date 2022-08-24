Misiewicz was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Misiewicz was traded from the Mariners to the Royals at the beginning of August, but he's spent the last few weeks at the Triple-A level. He made 17 relief appearances in the majors earlier in the year and posted a 4.61 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 13.2 innings and should serve mainly as a middle reliever in Kansas City's bullpen.
