Misiewicz (1-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers.

Misiewicz loaded the bases in the 10th inning with a pair of walks, then allowed a walkoff single to Harold Castro. Through 12.1 innings with the Royals, Misiewicz has struggled, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits and four walks, though he's added 17 strikeouts. He's also picked up a win and two holds, but he's still little more than a low-leverage reliever.