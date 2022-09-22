Misiewicz (1-1) picked up the win Wednesday over the Twins. He struck out three and allowed a hit in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Starter Daniel Lynch lasted four innings, and Collin Snider worked the fifth, but it was Misiewicz who was awarded the win in a game the Royals led from the first inning on. Since his recall from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 24, he's posted a 5.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 9.1 innings. Misiewicz has been slightly better overall this year with a 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB through 23 innings between the Royals and the Mariners, but those ratios are unlikely to earn him anything more than low-leverage assignments.