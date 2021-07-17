The Royals designated Swarzak for assignment Saturday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
The righty pitched to a horrendous 9.39 ERA in seven appearances after joining the Royals on June 18, allowing three home runs in 7.2 innings of relief. Despite his considerable struggles, Swarzak may still have enough of a big-league track record to draw interest from other clubs on waivers.
