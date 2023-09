The Royals selected Veneziano's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

The left-hander has a 4.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 79:43 K:BB across 89.2 innings (18 appearances) for Omaha this season, and he'll receive a look with the major-league club down the stretch. Veneziano could help fill the rotation spot of Brady Singer, who landed on the injured list Tuesday with a back strain.