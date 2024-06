The Royals recalled Veneziano from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

He'll join the Royals ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Yankees to provide the big club with a fresh arm out of the bullpen. Veneziano has made two prior relief appearances with Kansas City but has otherwise served as a swingman for Omaha this season, logging a 3.38 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 30:19 K:BB across 37.1 innings covering 17 outings (five starts).